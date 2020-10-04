Cal Cunningham isn't the first Democratic candidate from N.C. caught up in a sex scandal

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina Democrat was running for office when the headlines broke in October: Candidate embroiled in sex scandal.

The year was 2007. The candidate, John Edwards, the former U.S. senator from North Carolina who was running for president.

The story by the National Enquirer recounted his affair with a former campaign staffer. Edwards denied it on a sunny morning outside a barbecue restaurant in South Carolina.

Now another North Carolina Democrat, Senate candidate Cal Cunningham, has found himself caught up in his own sex scandal.

On Friday night his campaign acknowledged that he'd sent text messages of a sexual nature to a California woman. Cunningham is married and the father of two. The texts were first reported by the National File, a site that bills itself as publishing news of interest to the New Right.

It's unclear exactly what Cunningham's relationship is with Arlene Guzman Todd, a public relations strategist from California. Or what the impact of the revelation will be on a race that could decide which party controls the Senate.