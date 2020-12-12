'Catalyst for change': Born from the BLM protests, N.C. task force tackles racial inequities

Durham Rep. Marcia Morey, a Democratic state lawmaker and former judge who's on the task force, said some of the task force's work brought her "almost a sense of shame."

"Because I was a judge for 18 years," she said. "And when I would routinely set bail on a (low-level) misdemeanor, or when I would see a 7-year-old sitting in juvenile court not understanding what was going on, or we would criminalize homelessness and poverty — I look back at how many things I wish I could change."

'A catalyst for change'

Not everything the task force will recommend to Cooper won unanimous support.

The group's law enforcement members thought some parts went too far, and the more activist members thought some parts didn't go far enough. But in the end all 24 members voted to approve the report and send it to Cooper, to get things going.

"While I can't say I agree with every aspect of every recommendation, I can support the overall work product of the task force," said Apex Police Chief John Letteney, a task force member. "We're not all going to agree with these nuances, but we agree with the goal."

Kerwin Pittman, a Black Lives Matter activist from Raleigh who is on the task force, said the recommendations are a step in the right direction.