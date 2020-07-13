CHARLOTTE — A homicide reported just before 2 a.m. Monday near South Tryon Street brought Charlotte's weekend death toll to four people, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Charlotte's 2020 homicide total now stands at 60 people, including four killed at a street party in June.
The most recent homicide occurred early Monday at the Southside Homes Apartment community near the intersection of Griffith Street and South Tryon streets, CMPD said in a release.
The victim was identified as 16-year-old Vontairius Doster. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center around 1:52 a.m. with a gunshot wound and died, CMPD said.
That shooting happened about eight hours after another male was killed in the 10000 block of Margie Ann Drive in the University City area, CMPD said in a release.
Police were called to the scene at 6:11 p.m. and found a male with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Robinsdale Apartments, a release said.
"The victim was inside of a vehicle which had struck a tree. MEDIC arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene," the release said.
Investigators say the two other weekend killings also involved shootings:
- Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 4000 block of Cushman Street and found a male with a gunshot wound in the front yard of a home. He died at a hospital. "The initial investigation indicates that the shooting took place at the intersection of Cushman Street and Ridgedale Circle. The victim ran from the intersection to a nearby residence where he was located by officers. The unknown suspect(s) fled the scene and was not located," CMPD said.
- At 9:37 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the BP Station at 5724 E W.T. Harris Boulevard and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the parking lot. He died at the scene. He was later identified as Allen Nugene Smith, 52, CMPD said.
