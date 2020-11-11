Charlotte hospital system jockeys to be 'early site' distributor of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE — One day after Pfizer and partner company BioNTech announced a vaccine candidate that was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in study participants, Atrium Health's CEO said the Charlotte hospital system would be ready if selected to help with distribution of that vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept at low temperatures — between minus 70 to minus 80 degrees Celsius. So Atrium has already purchased refrigeration units that could hold up to 300,000 doses of the vaccine.

Because of those refrigeration units and an established distribution plan, CEO Gene Woods said the hospital system anticipates being one the "early sites chosen."

Pfizer has planned to manufacture up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and more than one billion doses in 2021.

The vaccine could be made available for certain high-risk populations this year, but there still could be delays. It's unclear when the vaccine could be widely available in North Carolina.

Atrium took a financial hit this year as the hospital system responded to coronavirus outbreaks. In March, Atrium began postponing many nonessential surgeries as the coronavirus pandemic gripped North Carolina.