Charlotte hospitals, schools overrun by COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE — There are still hundreds of hospital beds and ventilators available in Mecklenburg County, even as the region grapples with a dizzying influx of coronavirus cases — a large portion of which are likely linked to Thanksgiving gatherings.
Health officials warn the rate of infections could be exacerbated further as more people gather indoors for Christmas and New Year's celebrations.
In Charlotte, what began in mid-October as a modest increase in coronavirus patients hospitalized has morphed into an alarming acceleration: an average of 298 people over the last week, up from less than 200 on average at the end of last month.
Last Wednesday, Mecklenburg saw a new record of patients at one time in the hospital: 331.
Hospitalizations are considered a lagging indicator in the coronavirus pandemic, reflecting the scope and severity of infections from several weeks ago in a community, health experts say. That's due the to incubation period of the virus, plus the amount of time it typically takes for symptoms to worsen.
Put differently, the spike in hospitalizations disclosed late last week now likely incorporates the impact of ill-advised Thanksgiving dinners.
In the second half of November, hospitalizations climbed by about 21%, according to an Observer analysis of public health data. By comparison, in the first half of December, hospitalizations increased by nearly 36%.
And last Friday's report of new cases in the county — 937 confirmed infections — also set a new single-day record, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported. That shatters the previous record of 784 new cases notched less than two weeks ago.
The cumulative 54,463 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic translates into a rate 4,905 infections for every 100,000 people. Mecklenburg's COVID-19 death toll is 513, local officials said late last week. So far this month, 57 residents have died of coronavirus-related complications.
The spiraling numbers have stark implications for congregate-living settings like nursing homes, with 46 facilities now experiencing active outbreaks. Four child care centers or schools are also reporting COVID-19 clusters, the health department said.
Hospitals are seeing younger patients than previously in the pandemic, Novant Health infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest said.
Many of those patients don't need ICU beds or ventilators, saving resources for the sickest COVID-19 patients, Priest said. But he said this surge in coronavirus cases has been so large, hospitals are using a large proportion of hospital and ICU beds.
There are about 285 ventilators currently in use, with 580 available throughout the Metrolina Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, which encompasses Mecklenburg and a dozen surrounding counties.
About 400 ICU beds are occupied and 65 are available, though 230 are unreported or unstaffed, according to state health officials.
Priest said the hospitals expect an additional surge after Christmas and New Year's.
"It would really be tragic for people to get COVID, or people be hospitalized or people to die of COVID, within a few weeks of being able to get a vaccine that would have prevented it," Priest said. "So we're asking people to just be smart."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!