Charlotte hospitals, schools overrun by COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE — There are still hundreds of hospital beds and ventilators available in Mecklenburg County, even as the region grapples with a dizzying influx of coronavirus cases — a large portion of which are likely linked to Thanksgiving gatherings.

Health officials warn the rate of infections could be exacerbated further as more people gather indoors for Christmas and New Year's celebrations.

In Charlotte, what began in mid-October as a modest increase in coronavirus patients hospitalized has morphed into an alarming acceleration: an average of 298 people over the last week, up from less than 200 on average at the end of last month.

Last Wednesday, Mecklenburg saw a new record of patients at one time in the hospital: 331.

Hospitalizations are considered a lagging indicator in the coronavirus pandemic, reflecting the scope and severity of infections from several weeks ago in a community, health experts say. That's due the to incubation period of the virus, plus the amount of time it typically takes for symptoms to worsen.

Put differently, the spike in hospitalizations disclosed late last week now likely incorporates the impact of ill-advised Thanksgiving dinners.