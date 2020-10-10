Charlotte shootings and homicides rise despite lower crime rate. Is pandemic to blame?

• Burglaries and sexual assault are both down around 22%.

Is it related to the pandemic?

Jennings said there is no way to know for sure that the violence is related to the pandemic, but in Charlotte gun violence often starts from small disputes.

"There's a short fuse out there," he said. "There are people who would (rather) pick up a firearm and solve their differences than talk it out or even fight it out."

While it's too early to know for sure, University of South Carolina professor Ashley Mancik said there are two theories to how crime could be affected by the pandemic.

On one hand, less activity means fewer opportunities for people to engage in crime. On the other, violent crimes such as homicides and aggravated assaults usually occur between people who know each other; with social distancing, people are more likely to interact only with people they're familiar with.

For a crime to be considered an aggravated assault, the incident typically would include either a weapon of some kind or physical injuries that result in more than two days of recovery in a hospital, Mancik said in an interview.