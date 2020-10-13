Citing potential intimidation, N.C. elections board forbids stationing police at polls

They weren't alone in their condemnation.

Tim Wigginton, a spokesman for the North Carolina Republican Party, called the directive "simply an impractical, dangerous attempt to appease the radical left," and said it should be reversed.

Patrick Gannon, a spokesman for the State Board of Elections, said the position on law enforcement at the polls is nothing new and is consistent with the stance taken by previous boards under different administrations.

"The State Board's guidance for numerous years has been that county boards shall not have law enforcement monitoring at voting sites," Gannon wrote in an email. "The memo does not limit the ability of law enforcement to respond to calls, in uniform or otherwise."

The ban on stationing law enforcement at the polls was included in Bell's nine-page memo on how to ensure voters "enjoy a safe environment that is free from intimidation." It includes guidelines for protecting a 50-foot buffer zone around polling places and ensuring voters have free access to the polls.

The board doesn't seek to ban law enforcement from polling places altogether. The memo instructs those in charge of a polling place to contact the "county board of elections and/or law enforcement" if for some reason they can't maintain unobstructed access.