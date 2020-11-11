Classroom fight over book escalates. Huntersville case reaches nation's 2nd highest court.

In an affidavit filed as part of the school's defense against the lawsuit, Jennifer Hunt, who teaches the ninth grade language arts class, described "The Poet X" as a useful teaching tool on a variety of subjects that the Lake Norman Charter first used last year.

"Our students indicated ... that the book resonated with them because it is beautifully written and crafted. Therefore, we decided to use it again," Hunt said. "... We do not ask students to endorse or disapprove of Xiomara's religious views or any other person's views of religion."

Cogburn's ruling appeared to be searching for a middle ground.

While upholding for now Lake Norman's use of the novel, he said he was "troubled by defendants' decision to teach a book that is so controversial that they have an established opt-out procedure in place to deal with several students who have chosen not to read The Poet X this fall."

He urged school leaders to remember that it is "entrusted with the children of diverse families from diverse religious backgrounds. As such, defendants have a vital responsibility to ensure that their school is not a divisive environment."