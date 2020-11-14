Close race for N.C. chief justice likely headed to recount

County canvasses resulted in winners for several other races considered too early to call while outstanding ballots were reviewed and more than 51,000 were counted.

The Associated Press on Friday called President Donald Trump as the winner of the state’s 15 electoral votes over Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who is already the president-elect. The AP concluded there were not enough outstanding ballots Friday afternoon remaining to be counted that would allow Biden to overtake Trump’s lead of nearly 74,000 votes.

In a race for Supreme Court associate justice, Republican Phil Berger Jr. defeated Democrat Lucy Inman. Berger was ahead by 71,000 votes as of Friday afternoon over Inman, who conceded the race to Berger on Thursday.

Berger, the son of Senate leader Phil Berger, will serve in the associate justice seat currently held by Newby. Both Berger and Inman are Court of Appeals judges. Inman still has two years in her Court of Appeals term. Berger's elevation means that Cooper will appoint a replacement for Berger's Court of Appeals seat to serve through 2022.