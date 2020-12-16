Come from behind: For charity, Wilmington man plans to run 100 miles — backwards

"It was so depressing to look at playgrounds in our community. Too many surrounded by chain link fences and equipment just dropped out of the air. That's what inspired me to do something big and different."

His thoughts culminated in what he's calling a "Track of Optimism and Field of Dreams." And to really get the word out, it was time for another challenge.

Today, his fundraising group is called 100 Ultra 4 Kids. Starting today for four consecutive days, he'll run the Wrightsville Beach loop 10 times at 2.5 miles per loop. Maybe he'll add some on to make it a marathon every day. Maybe he won't.

Either way, he'll have a story to tell with the passion and gusto that's defined him so far.

"I think of it as an adventure. Not, 'Oh my god, can I do this? Will I get injured? Will I get tired?' But I don't think those thoughts. They say you attract what you believe, and I really feel that. I've told myself to think positive thoughts and believe in myself," McCullen said.

"That's a huge reason I really want to give back in a financial way, but to give back in a mentor way. To show these kids, to inspire these kids to believe in themselves. To have that calm confidence and invincible determination to work toward their dreams.

"I think the world needs more of that."