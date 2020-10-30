Company agrees to pay $150,000 to settle claims of N95 mask price gouging in N.C.

For its part, Stephen Gould did not admit to any wrongdoing but agreed to the court order to settle the matter. Attorneys for the company, which has an office in Morrisville, issued a statement Thursday.

"It is clear from the news that the market for personal protective equipment during the initial stages of the pandemic was volatile. Stephen Gould Corporation regrets that it became involved in that volatility by attempting to connect sources of masks with businesses in North Carolina," the company said.

"Fortunately, the company terminated those efforts shortly after they began and no medical masks were ever purchased or sold to any North Carolina business," the company said. "Moving forward, Stephen Gould Corporation will continue its efforts to be a good corporate citizen in North Carolina, as it has done for the past 35 years."

Stephen Gould is one of two companies the state has accused of violating the price gouging law during the COVID-19 pandemic. The other, A1 Towing Solutions of Charlotte, was accused of improperly booting or towing trucks delivering food, water, bleach or medical supplies during the pandemic and then forcing drivers to pay exorbitant amounts to get them released.