Cooper, Forest spar over reopening and racism in first and only debate

“Law enforcement is a little hesitant to enforce the mandate," Cooper said.

Asked if systemic racism exists, Cooper praised peaceful protests, condemned violence but did not offer a direct response to the question of whether he believes in systemic racism. Hours before Wednesday's debate, the North Carolina Republican Party shed light on another issue where it says Cooper hasn't been fully transparent. The party filed a lawsuit to compel Cooper to disclose more information about his public schedule.

Forest gave a direct answer to the question about racism.

“No, I don’t think there’s systemic racism," he said. "There is racism. We should reject it at every single turn.”

Forest cited widespread support he's received from law enforcement groups and routinely attacked Cooper's slow reopening. He said South Carolina has succeeded in keeping case counts steady while simultaneously reopening more parts of the economy. He also praised Tennessee and Georgia for easing restrictions while promoting safety.

“They're learning how to live with the virus and protect the vulnerable and get people back to work," Forest said. “They’re learning how to do that. We have to learn how to do that in North Carolina, too."