Cooper issues pardons to five inmates

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday the pardons of five men convicted of crimes he believes they did not commit.

Among the prisoners is Ronnie Long, who has professed his innocence for a rape that sent him to prison for 44 years. Long was freed in August.

Cooper's actions allow him and the four other ex-convicts to apply for compensation of $50,000 a year up to $750,000 for their wrongful felony convictions.

“We must continue to work to reform our justice system and acknowledge when people have been wrongly convicted," Cooper said in a statement. “I have carefully reviewed the facts in each of these cases and, while I cannot give these men back the time they served, I am granting them Pardons of Innocence in the hope that they might be better able to move forward in their lives.”

Teddy Isbell Sr., Kenneth Kagonyera, Damian Mills and Larry Williams Jr. were also pardoned.

A pardon of forgiveness is most frequently requested to absolve someone of their conviction. A pardon of innocence, however, can be granted when an individual has been convicted and the criminal charges are later dismissed. This opens the door for up to $750,000 available in compensation from the North Carolina Industrial Commission.