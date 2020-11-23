Cooper revamps N.C. mask mandate, maintains occupancy limits

“We want to give this a little more time to see if we can stem the tide of these numbers,” Cooper said. "I have a belief that the people of North Carolina can pull together and do this — and understand if we don't, we will have to go backward. Right now, we think this is the right move. It's a call to arms."

His order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday and expires at the same time Dec. 11.

North Carolina on Monday reported a single-day increase of more than 2,400 coronavirus cases, up from fewer than 2,000 at the same time last week. The state on Sunday saw its highest daily rise in cases since the pandemic began, with more than 4,500 new cases. Also on Sunday, more than 1,600 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the highest number to date.

