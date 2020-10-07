Cooper tested negative for COVID-19 last month, office says

Wednesday's confirmation of a negative test result comes as the Democratic governor sharpens his criticism of President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus and his decision to return to the White House shortly after testing positive for COVID-19. Cooper slammed Trump for holding a mass, largely maskless gathering at the White House on Sept. 26 announcing the nomination of federal judge Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court.

“When you have gatherings where people are not wearing masks, people are not social distancing, you can see what happens when those things occur, even with testing going on," Cooper told reporters during a virtual news conference Tuesday. “It's really not safe to have those large gatherings with people so close together and most people not wearing masks. That's just the wrong signal to be sending."

On Monday, Trump returned to the White House despite concerns he could still transmit the virus to White House staff members. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, adviser Hope Hicks, senior adviser Stephen Miller and others have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week.