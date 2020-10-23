COVID-19 cases tied to Charlotte church reported in 2nd county, total exceeds 100

Two of the 101 confirmed cases are people who live in Iredell County while the rest are Mecklenburg County residents. The county said its health officials are in contact with other health departments, but that no confirmed cases linked to the church have been reported yet outside Iredell and Mecklenburg counties.

Washington earlier said that he believes at least 1,000 people attended events at the church Oct. 4-11, based on videos he saw.

Mecklenburg officials held free testing near the church Thursday and Friday, after officials said church leaders did not agree to hold testing on site. Church officials have not responded to multiple requests for comment from the Observer.

Washington urged those who attended or have had close contact to attendees to get a test and participate in contact tracing efforts.

"If we call you please answer the phone, please cooperate and be truthful. It's really important as we work to try to slow the impact of this outbreak in our community," he said.

He said county officials have been speaking to church leaders daily and had advised them against holding events for 14 days.