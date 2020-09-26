COVID-19 contact tracing in Charlotte zeroes in on restaurants, breweries. Here's what it means.

To date, Mecklenburg officials have not publicly issued such a warning about any particular restaurant or business. The health department did acknowledge five cases among county employees and temporarily shut down operations at the county's Aquatic Center last month.

And in other instances, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released lists of places where owners or others were cited for violating stay-at-home orders or COVID-19 alcohol restrictions.

But Washington says there's no specific criteria the county uses to issue public notices on clusters at restaurants or other businesses.

"We would need to have enough evidence to say there was substantial risk and exposure at that place, and most likely it would need to be more than a single case," Washington said. "It just depends. We unfortunately have to make really sort of case-by-case decisions at what point that happens."

'Doing the right thing'

Mohammad Jenatian, president of the Greater Charlotte Hospitality and Tourism Alliance, said the majority of local restaurants are "doing everything they can" to keep customers safe.

But spotty enforcement of local coronavirus-related ordinances can hurt consumer confidence as businesses reopen, he said.