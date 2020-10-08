COVID-19 vaccine development should be distanced from politics, UNC specialist says

CHAPEL HILL — The research behind the novel coronavirus vaccines in development is sound, said Dr. David Wohl, but he worries about vaccines being used as campaign fodder.

"It's one of the sorrier stories of this pandemic," said Wohl, an infectious disease specialist at the UNC School of Medicine. "I think the researchers and the scientists are doing a fantastic job. We are doing this extremely rigorously. The studies are well-designed.

"The issue is people interpreting the data too soon."

President Donald Trump repeatedly has said that a vaccine will be ready before Election Day.

Meanwhile, a number of polls have shown Americans are unwilling to get a new coronavirus vaccine. In September, for example, a Pew Research Center poll reported that people's willingness to get a vaccine — if one were immediately available — had dropped. The poll showed concerns about side effects, effectiveness and safety.

UNC-Chapel Hill is taking part in a coronavirus vaccine trial and has enrolled 150 people with a goal of 200.

Wohl said he plans to enroll in a study at Duke that will start soon.