 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 vaccine development should be distanced from politics, UNC specialist says
0 comments

COVID-19 vaccine development should be distanced from politics, UNC specialist says

  • 0

CHAPEL HILL — The research behind the novel coronavirus vaccines in development is sound, said Dr. David Wohl, but he worries about vaccines being used as campaign fodder.

"It's one of the sorrier stories of this pandemic," said Wohl, an infectious disease specialist at the UNC School of Medicine. "I think the researchers and the scientists are doing a fantastic job. We are doing this extremely rigorously. The studies are well-designed.

"The issue is people interpreting the data too soon."

President Donald Trump repeatedly has said that a vaccine will be ready before Election Day. 

Meanwhile, a number of polls have shown Americans are unwilling to get a new coronavirus vaccine. In September, for example, a Pew Research Center poll reported that people's willingness to get a vaccine — if one were immediately available — had dropped. The poll showed concerns about side effects, effectiveness and safety.

UNC-Chapel Hill is taking part in a coronavirus vaccine trial and has enrolled 150 people with a goal of 200.

Wohl said he plans to enroll in a study at Duke that will start soon.

"I will roll up my sleeve and get vaccinated," Wohl said. "That's the only way I can try to indicate physically, if you will, not just with my words but with my feet, that I think this is important for us to do."

COVID-19 trends remain a concern, Wohl said.

"We have to take seriously this virus," he said. "It is expanding in many parts of the country, not receding."

Trump missed an opportunity to talk about the seriousness of the coronavirus after he was hospitalized, Wohl said.

"There is a conversation that could be had about the seriousness of this infection and about the measures that could be taken to prevent it," he said. "Unfortunately, that opportunity was missed. "

COVID-19 update: Thursday's numbers

Number of N.C. cases: The state continues to struggle with a sudden onslaught of coronavirus cases. According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,428 new infections of the respiratory disease since Wednesday and 225,397 overall. 

In Guilford County: County health officials report there have been 53 more COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since Wednesday. Since March when the pandemic hit the state, 9,352 residents have been infected and 187 have died.

N.C. deaths: So far, 3,722 state residents have died.

N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,051 people were hospitalized Wednesday because of the coronavirus — 23 more since Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge halts new North Carolina absentee witness info rule
State and Regional News

Judge halts new North Carolina absentee witness info rule

The rules, issued last week in a settlement with voting rights advocates, were blocked by a temporary restraining order issued Saturday by U.S. District Judge James Dever, who raised concerns about changing rules after numerous ballots have already been cast. Saturday’s decision comes amid a tangle of litigation in state and federal court over absentee ballots in the key presidential battleground.

N.C. Senate race upended by sexting, virus diagnosis
State and Regional News

N.C. Senate race upended by sexting, virus diagnosis

Democratic nominee Cal Cunningham acknowledged and apologized for exchanging sexually suggestive text messages with a woman who’s not his wife, but he said he won’t drop out of the race. And just a few hours earlier Friday evening, his opponent, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News