COVID-19 vaccine trials: The only side effect is hope

“I think it really hit home when my kids were no longer going to school, to be perfectly honest,” Gay said. “That really changes your daily life. ... I feel like I'm trying to answer at least one question about how we're going to get back to something closer to normal.”

Testing site

UNC-Chapel Hill, where Gay specializes in infectious diseases, is one of 89 testing sites for Moderna’s Phase Three clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine. Because of its quick response and extensive research, UNC-CH has become among the most cited universities in the U.S. for coronavirus expertise.

With pressure from the federal government to distribute a vaccine before Election Day, Moderna and eight other COVID-19 vaccine developers released a pledge in early September reaffirming their commitment to “high ethical standards and sound scientific principles.”

Even still, 78% of Americans worry the vaccine approval process is being driven more by politics than science. In a rare bipartisan sentiment, 72% of Republicans and 82% of Democrats expressed such worries, according to a survey from STAT and the Harris Poll.

Despite concerns of a rushed approval process, thousands of volunteers across the nation have stepped up as patients for the COVID-19 vaccine trials.