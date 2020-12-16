Criticized for using tear gas, Raleigh police ponder alternatives. They're not much better.

RALEIGH — The city's police department will develop more specific rules for controlling crowds, including whether to use tear gas, after criticism of its response to protests against police brutality last spring.
On Monday, the department responded to a consultant's recommendations after Police Chief Cassandra-Deck-Brown requested an outside review of her agency's handling of a series of protests that began in late May.
Chicago-based 21CP Solutions made 39 policy recommendations, which the chief said the department had either completed or would complete in 30 to 90 days.
Several recommendations concerned tear gas, which before last spring, the department had last used in 1968 and 1974, so it "is not a widely or frequently used tool," Deck-Brown noted in a memo to City Manager Ruffin Hall and Assistant City Manager Marchell Adams-David.
"Policy and procedure specifically dictate when such tear gas deployments should occur, and this policy, in the case of the initial deployment ... was not followed properly," the memo noted.
But when used properly, tear gas can keep officers from getting hurt and property from being damaged, the chief wrote.
The consultants recommended that the police work with the city and community to decide when and whether to continue using tear gas.
The department will do this by April 1, Deck-Brown wrote.
But she cautioned that not using tear gas could mean relying on other tools — such as batons — when officers are attacked by people wielding rocks and other weapons.
"The injuries stand to become far greater, potentially for both the protester and the officer, by removing the availability of a munitions option," Deck-Brown said.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office also deployed tear gas against protesters, and the consultant's report recommended the police department review its mutual aid agreements to make sure they adequately address "the commitment, scope and general procedures for all parties."
