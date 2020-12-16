Criticized for using tear gas, Raleigh police ponder alternatives. They're not much better.

RALEIGH — The city's police department will develop more specific rules for controlling crowds, including whether to use tear gas, after criticism of its response to protests against police brutality last spring.

On Monday, the department responded to a consultant's recommendations after Police Chief Cassandra-Deck-Brown requested an outside review of her agency's handling of a series of protests that began in late May.

Chicago-based 21CP Solutions made 39 policy recommendations, which the chief said the department had either completed or would complete in 30 to 90 days.

Several recommendations concerned tear gas, which before last spring, the department had last used in 1968 and 1974, so it "is not a widely or frequently used tool," Deck-Brown noted in a memo to City Manager Ruffin Hall and Assistant City Manager Marchell Adams-David.

"Policy and procedure specifically dictate when such tear gas deployments should occur, and this policy, in the case of the initial deployment ... was not followed properly," the memo noted.

But when used properly, tear gas can keep officers from getting hurt and property from being damaged, the chief wrote.