Cunningham inches back into public as Army confirms probe

Flake did not explain why the Army is investigating or how Cunningham’s relationship with the woman might affect his military career. Adultery has long been a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Service members can face a maximum penalty of dishonorable discharge, forfeiture of pay and confinement for a year.

Cunningham and his campaign had been largely quiet since he acknowledged the texts last Friday night, and apologized while seeking privacy for his family. But that changed Wednesday with comments by him and his allies, who at least for now have erased uncertainty about how he will campaign in the final weeks.

Rachel Petri, a Cunningham campaign spokesperson, said in a news release that the candidate “will participate in this process" — a reference to the military investigation — but she also immediately noted that it “does not change the stakes of this election or the need for new leaders who will fight for the issues North Carolinians care about.”

Meanwhile, Tillis, who is quarantined in his North Carolina home after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, has gone on television several times saying that North Carolina voters need to hear directly from Cunningham, who he said made the race about integrity in a recent debate. The candidates have faced off three times.