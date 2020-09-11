RALEIGH — On the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the United States, ceremonies were held across the country remembering the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93, the hijacked airplane brought down by passengers in a Pennsylvania field.
In North Carolina, the National Guard held its annual ceremony outside the National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh. Gov. Roy Cooper, Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks, Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry, and Larry D. Hall, secretary of the N.C. Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, joined Guardsmen for the ceremony outside the building.
Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt urged people to never forget the day.
"As we look back let us remember, let us remember, how we rebuilt and we showed the world what Americans are and what Americans are capable of and how resilient we are as Americans," Hunt said.
Cooper called on us to remember the people who went to work and never came home that day, the first responders and the military.
"Let us remember how unified our country was. We all came together, neighbors helping neighbors," Cooper said.
Cooper ordered all U.S. and state flags at government buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sept. 11, in observation of Patriot Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.