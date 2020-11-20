Deer pinned in log-jammed creek pulled to safety by N.C. firefighters in unusual rescue

LENOIR — The aftermath of last week's historic flash flooding continues to cause problems in North Carolina, including trapping a deer among fallen trees in a Caldwell County creek.

The Lenoir Fire Department reported receiving a call about the animal Wednesday morning and arrived "to find a deer trapped in a log jam and in water," the department wrote on Facebook. Lenoir is 75 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Photos shared on Facebook show the young buck standing in about a half-foot of water in Lower Creek, surrounded by downed trees. It was exhausted from attempting to escape, officials said.

Firefighters told the News-Topic a tree had to be cut and removed before the frightened deer could be freed. However, it immediately went back into the creek and got stuck again, the newspaper reported.

The department then made a second rescue, this time using ropes to lead the deer to safety, photos show. Once they were in a nearby field, firefighters examined the deer for injuries.

Town officials aren't sure how long the deer was stuck, but believe it was likely sometime Wednesday. The Lenoir Police Department was the first to be alerted, and it called the fire department.