Despite concerns, thousands of Wake County middle school students are back in school

RALEIGH — About 6,000 Wake County middle school students returned for in-person classes Monday at a time when coronavirus cases are rising in North Carolina.
Wake middle school students were back on campus for the first time since March 13 under new health rules requiring them to wear face masks, pass daily health checks and maintain social distancing.
Concerns about the coronavirus added a new layer of apprehension for families, especially those of sixth-grade students making the transition from elementary schools.
"It's also pretty terrifying," Joye Manley-Mitchell, a parent at Carroll Middle School in Raleigh, said Monday. "You want to make sure that your child is safe in this environment, so we talked about mask wearing. He has to wear it all day and social distancing."
Wake school leaders insist that they're taking safety concerns seriously as they bring students back.
"The most important thing is that we're prioritizing the health, well-being and safety of students when they return to campus," said Elizabeth MacWilliams, the principal of Carroll Middle.
Like the majority of North Carolina school districts, Wake opened the school year in August offering only online classes.
Wake, the largest district in the state with 191 schools, has been phasing in the return of elementary and middle school students. High school students will have only online classes into January.
In late October, preK-3 students and K-12 special-education students in regional programs were split into three groups and began returning to campus on a rotation of one week of in-person classes and two weeks of remote learning.
Middle school students returned this week under that three-week rotation system. Wake can't have all students on campus at the same time due to state COVID-19 rules that restrict campus capacity at middle schools and high schools.
Also next Monday, students in fourth and fifth grades will return on that three-week rotation plan.
North Carolina has averaged more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day over the past three weeks. The state, like much of the nation, is struggling to contain the highly contagious respiratory disease.
The school system is reporting at least 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Oct. 26.
Some groups, such as the North Carolina Association of Educators, say it's not yet safe to resume in-person instruction. But state health officials say that the return of K-12 public school students is not driving the rise in cases because children are less likely to catch and spread the virus than adults.
In the last month, MacWilliams said Carroll approved new requests from 52 families to join the Virtual Academy instead of returning this semester for in-person classes. The majority of students at Carroll, and across the district, are in the Virtual Academy.
"The whole situation is exacerbated right now just by increasing cases in the state, and so I think there's just heightened awareness around that," MacWilliams said. "We've had some parents who just have called us last minute and said, 'Never mind, we want to stay remote."
The combination of the Virtual Academy and splitting students into groups, means Wake middle schools only have around 150 to 200 students on campus each day now. It's helping keep class sizes down to around 10 students in rooms.
It's a shift for students and teachers who've been holding classes online for the past several months.
"Of course, like anybody right now, kind of all of a sudden being around people is a little nervous," said Liz Harrod, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Carroll. "But we're doing everything we can to make sure everybody is safe, and we're excited to see them. So even though it's in a very unconventional way, we're happy that they're here."
Stephanie Pozoulakis, a sixth-grade language arts teacher at Carroll, weaved the return of face-to-face classes into her lesson Monday about bravery and courage.
"Anybody nervous about coming today?" Pozoulakis asked her students. "I was."
