Did you attend Mecktoberfest? Officials urge COVID-19 testing as cases are reported.

CHARLOTTE — People who attended the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery's annual Mecktoberfest celebration should consider getting tested for COVID-19, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Two coronavirus cases have been connected to the event so far that featured "very few masks" and "very little social distancing," Harris told county commissioners during their meeting Tuesday.

Even before the event, Harris had warned a gathering like Mecktoberfest could become a potential COVID-19 hotspot.

"There were thousands of people there. Those folks need to be tested," Harris said.

The event was held Sept. 25-27. Video on WKZY-Channel 46's website shows a packed beer garden with mostly maskless customers.

The brewery outlines COVID-19 protocols on its website, including a message about "obsessive cleanliness" when it reopened under Phase Two in May.

"We are in compliance with the latest statewide mandate concerning masks and we ask that our guests wear their mask inside the Brauhaus (unless you're at your table) and whenever you are ordering beer and food (inside and outside)," the brewery said on its website. "All of our tables are appropriately spaced and there is plenty of room to spread out, relax and enjoy a fresh, cold beer."