Do you need to request a postmark for your mail-in ballot? Here's what we found out.

Election officials recommend that you mail your ballot as soon as possible, ideally by Tuesday, Oct. 27, to make sure it's postmarked well before the Election Day deadline.

What mail is actually postmarked, and why would a ballot not be postmarked?

Letters with an official stamp, or first-class mail, are always postmarked, according to the U.S. Postal Service. Other types of mail, including those with an electronic stamp or one sold by a private vendor and not acquired at the Post Office, are not postmarked.

However, the Postal Service has said its policy is to postmark all ballots mailed by voters, whether they have been prepaid by election officials or if the voter uses a stamp.

But the problem might lay if the county board of elections receives a ballot with an illegible postmark.

What if the postmark on my ballot isn't clear?

If the postmark on your ballot isn't clear and it arrives after the Nov. 12 deadline, it will be most likely discarded along with other ballots missing a postmark.