CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is urging past-due customers to settle up as a state moratorium on disconnections during the coronavirus pandemic nears its end.
North Carolina's Utilities Commission last month ordered utilities under its authority, including Duke, to honor the moratorium until Sept. 1. Duke says it will give customers an extra 30 days after that, until October, to pay overdue bills or make payment arrangements before it resumes regular billing practices.
The commission also directed utilities to allow customers at least 12 months to repay overdue bills, doubling a six-month grace period that it and Gov. Roy Cooper had previously required.
Starting in September, Duke said Monday, customers who need more time to pay overdue bills can establish flexible payment plans without a down payment. Duke says it will continue to waive late fees until further notice.
The company urged lower-income customers to seek financial aid through the state's Crisis Intervention Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program that are available through community action agencies statewide.
More information on how community agencies can help is at Duke's Share the Warmth page, for Duke Energy Carolinas customers in Western North Carolina, or the Energy Neighbor Fund for Duke Energy Progress customers in Eastern North Carolina.
Since April 1, the Utilities Commission reported last month, more than 1.3 million residential customers in North Carolina have been spared shutoffs of their utility service because of the moratorium. Utilities had reported to the commission that, as of June 30, they were owed $257 million in past-due accounts.
The commission regulates investor-owned electric companies such as Charlotte-based Duke Energy and natural gas distributors including Piedmont Natural Gas. It does not regulate municipally owned electric utilities and electric membership corporations, or the municipally and county-owned water systems that serve many small towns and rural areas.
