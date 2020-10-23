Duke researchers to release results of Pittsboro PFAS exposure study at web conference

Sutton's Haw River Assembly and SELC previously notified Burlington of their intent to sue the city after research indicated much of the contamination was coming from untreated wastewater and treatment plant sludge passing through the city's plants. As part of the agreement, they agreed not to sue the city while the agreement is in effect.

"As a riverkeeper, I am constantly pushing and advocating for these compounds to be removed at the source," Sutton said. "I think a lot of the focus has been on treatment at the drinking water site, but these compounds should not be released into the environment regardless."

A contractor hired by Burlington will sample individual users, its collection system and its wastewater treatment process, per the agreement. Wastewater coming into the East Burlington Wastewater Treatment Plant and going into the Haw River will be tested every two weeks for the presence of some PFAS and 1,4-dioxane, while landfill leachate from the plant will be tested once a month through February. The South Burlington Wastewater Treatment Plant will also be tested through February.

The South Burlington Wastewater Treatment Plant is about 23 miles up the Haw from Pittsboro's intake, while the East Burlington Wastewater Treatment Plant is just under 30 miles upriver.

"With the city's cooperation, we can identify the source of the PFAS and 1,4-dioxane pollution in Burlington's treatment systems much more quickly than through litigation. Once the source is identified, the city can and should take steps to stop the pollution," Kelly Moser, an SELC senior environmental attorney, said in a prepared statement.

