Duke study on life-in-prison sentences finds 'white lives matter effect'

The change sought to address a prison overcrowding crisis with a new model that would provide more consistency and help predict the system's financial impact.

Under that system, adults convicted of murder would automatically be sentenced to life in prison or death.

At the same time, state laws broadened the definition of murder to include killings that occur during the attempted or commission of other crimes such as arson, robbery or other felonies that involved a weapon.

Prosecutors' discretion allowed them to charge defendants with murder even if they weren't directly responsible for a killing, experts said.

Clive Hurst was one of those sentenced to life in prison under the expanded definition of murder.

When Hurst was 19, he was involved in a plan to rob a drug dealer, and the dealers's live-in partner was shot and killed by another man who was never caught, said Hurst's attorney, Ben Finholt, director of the Just Sentencing Project at N.C. Prisoner Legal Services.

The prosecutor told the jury in Hurst's 1996 murder trial that Hurst knew what was going to take place when his accomplice picked him up with a machine gun.