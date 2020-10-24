Durham County gave COVID-19 'hazard pay' to almost every employee. Who will pay for it?

"If he didn't need board approval, he should have still had a financial report indicating to the county commissioners and the public what expense Durham was going to provide for hazard pay, and for whom," she said. "There's no transparency of that."

Some commissioners objected to Davis implementing hazard pay without consulting them.

"Our job as elected officials, one of the biggest responsibilities that we have, is to be responsible for the budget," said County Chair Wendy Jacobs at the meeting.

She said the staff had not informed the board of the policies in place for months.

"Every dollar we spend of public money, it's a choice," she said, and pointed out that thousands of Durham residents are at risk of eviction.

"We have to make those policy decisions, and they're going to impact at the end of the day what we can then go back out and do to help people in our community who are in desperate need," she said.

Other Durham community leaders wonder why other workers aren't getting increased pay.