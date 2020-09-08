RALEIGH — Face masks help to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, but wearing them may also lead to an uncomfortable side effect.
Some people who regularly wear face coverings have reported having dry, irritated eyes, the Centre for Ocular Research & Education in Canada said last month in a news release. Health experts call the condition mask-associated dry eye.
When someone wears a loose-fitting mask, air released from the body can go upwards, doctors say. That expelled air can dry out the eye over time, leading to discomfort, University of Utah researchers said in an Ophthalmology and Therapy article published in July.
"Some doctors have also noted that the masks can pull down the lower eyelids slightly, making it difficult for normal blinking to restore the healthy surface of the eye," Dr. Aditya Kanesa-thasan of Willis Eye Hospital in Pennsylvania told Health magazine.
People with itchy eyes may rub them with their hands, creating the potential for the coronavirus infection to enter the body, according to health experts.
How can you stop dry eye?
Doctors say there are ways to prevent dry eyes, but ditching your face covering isn't one of them.
"Responsibly wearing a mask, even when having to contend with eye dryness, is a critical part of overcoming the global pandemic," Dr. Lyndon Jones, director of the Centre for Ocular Research & Education, said in the press release. "The good news is that we understand MADE and can address it."
To help prevent dry eyes, Jones' center encourages people to wear masks properly.
That means having a mask that fits, especially when wearing glasses, doctors say.
"Masks with a pliable nose-wire should be used, with attention toward fitting the shape of the wire to prevent air being directed toward the eyes," University of Utah researchers said in their article, which reviewed past studies. "Masks can also be taped at the top to impede upward airflow."
People who are experiencing dryness also can use eye drops and try blinking exercises, according to researchers. Other tips for getting relief are to reduce the amount of time spent in air conditioning, in front of a screen or behind a mask, health experts say.
The recommendations come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge people to wear masks in public during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's because the virus can spread through droplets released "when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks," according to the CDC.
