Family, friends worry as San Francisco, N.C. police search for missing Berkeley student

She is 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, white athletic shorts and blue "Vans" shoes, San Francisco police said. She has blue eyes and may be wearing her light brown hair in a ponytail.

She has been entered into the missing persons database, sheriff's officials said, and San Francisco police have transferred her case to the Missing Persons Section of the Special Victim's Unit.

Her parents did not return a call seeking additional comment Monday, but Robert West said the family is staying in close contact with the San Francisco Police Department and trying to get more publicity about West's disappearance.

Robert West was on the phone with airport security Monday afternoon when reached by The News & Observer.

"I love her dearly and we want her home safe," he said. "That's the main thing at this point — we just want her back and want to know if she's OK. She's very loved by a lot of people."

Close-knit family

Robert West last saw his niece in August, when he helped his brother, Jay West, move her into a dorm at Berkeley. They are a large and close-knit family who visit each other often, Robert West said. He dropped by a day or so later to check on Sydney and bring some food, he said.