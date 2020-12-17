Feds: UNC-CH frat members were 'hardened drug dealers' that ran extensive operation

WINSTON-SALEM — Fraternity members at North Carolina's flagship school were part of a drug trafficking ring that for years funneled huge quantities of narcotics into three college campuses, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
Twenty-one people have been charged in connection to the ring following an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Greensboro said in a news release.
The illegal drug activity involved chapters of Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Sigma and Beta Theta Pi fraternities at UNC-Chapel Hill between 2017 and the spring of 2020, according to court filings.
Over several years, the drug ring funneled more than a half-ton of marijuana, several hundred kilograms of cocaine and significant quantities of other drugs into UNC-CH, Duke University and Appalachian State University, prosecutors said.
The suspects range in age from 21 to 35, with the majority being in their mid-twenties. It’s unclear how many are or were students at any of those three schools.
“I want to make it very clear: This is not the situation where you have single users — where you have a 19-year-old sipping a beer or you have someone who is taking a puff of a joint on the back porch of a frat house," U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin said at a news conference. "These are 21 hardened drug dealers.”
In an emailed statement on Thursday afternoon, UNC-CH Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said none of the suspects are currently enrolled, but said the school “will remain vigilant” in combating illegal drug use.
Court documents said investigators used information from sources and defendants as well as undercover purchases and surveillance to determine the suspects were shipping cocaine from California via the U.S. Postal Service and moving marijuana by motor vehicles.
Between July and December 2020, 21 defendants have been charged, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Five were charged by a grand jury with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Eight more were charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and seven more were charged in October and December with various offenses.
“This investigation reveals that the fraternity culture at these universities is dangerous," Martin said in the news release. "University administrators and national chapters cannot turn a blind eye to the impact on these students and the environment on their respective college campuses. The drug culture feeds many other problems on campus and in our society. University administrators must take a stand and put a stop to it.”
