Following Lexington, N.C. among leading states for Confederate symbols removed

North Carolina is among the states with the most Confederate symbols taken down since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked renewed pushes for their removal, data shows.

Nationwide, 102 symbols to the Confederacy have been moved away from public spaces or renamed since Floyd's death in May, according to figures recently released by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

With the removal of 40 Confederate symbols, Virginia leads the nation as the state with the most taken down. North Carolina ranks second, with 19 symbols gone in recent months.

The tallies include a Confederate statue that had stood for 115 years in Lexington. It was removed overnight late last week.

Renewed calls for change emerged after Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody in late May.

Many Confederate monuments were erected decades after the Civil War. While some say the statues recognize history and Southern heritage, others contend they symbolize white supremacy and should come down.

Since the 2015 Charleston shooting, 171 symbols of the Confederacy have come down nationwide, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. That means more than half of the removals came in recent months.