Forest tries — and fails — to get N.C. Board of Education to vote on reopening more schools

RALEIGH — Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest tried Thursday to persuade the State Board of Education to give all North Carolina public schools the choice of fully reopening for in-person classes.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper allowed the state's elementary schools to fully reopen, but he's left in place restrictions at middle schools and high schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Forest, who is a member of the state board, argued Thursday that the board and not the governor should decide on how schools reopen.

But Forest's motion to allow all K-12 public schools to fully reopen was determined to be out of order. The state board and the state Department of Public Instruction have worked with the governor's office on school reopening issues.

"We have schools across this state that want to be able to open safely now, and there are other districts across this state that want to be open in some capacity," said Forest, who is running against Cooper for governor. "Why would we as a board deny any school district this ability?"