Fowl play: One N.C. town's answer to their vulture problem is cannon fire

BUNN — A small North Carolina town is vowing to use cannon fire as a way to rid itself of the reviled vultures that have gathered for weeks on rooftops.

The Franklin County town of Bunn, pop. 366, says the blasting started Tuesday and will last through the holidays.

"An automated propane cannon will be temporarily installed on the roof of the gymnasium of Bunn High School," the town said in a Dec. 15 Facebook post. "They will be programming the cannon to fire in the morning, afternoon and evening when vultures are likely to be roosting."

Officials warned the 130-decibel sound will be "like a gun shot."

News of the unusual tactic has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook in the past day, with some commenters noting "firing canons from school rooftops" is another example of bizarre occurrences in 2020.

"Anyone looked into why the buzzards are there? Something has to be attracting them," one post read.

Some homeowners have been reporting vulture troubles since mid-November. This includes Alexandra Caldwell, who said as many as 20 of the large birds are gathering each morning on her roof.