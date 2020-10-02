Freezing wind chills recorded atop N.C.'s Mount Mitchell and winter is 2 months away

Fall is not yet 10 days old, but Mount Mitchell State Park in western North Carolina hit fast forward on Wednesday.

A low of 30 degrees was recorded on the mountain, but that's not the impressive part.

The windchill at 2:52 a.m. Wednesday was a brittle 14 degrees, according to data recorded by NCHighPeaks.org.

The high Thursday was just 53 degrees as of mid-afternoon, about 25 degrees lower than the eastern part of the state. The windchill was 30 degrees, the site reported.

Mount Mitchell State Park, about 125 miles northeast of Charlotte, has been known as the windiest, coldest, wettest spot in North Carolina for decades.

The mountain's 6,684-foot peak is "the highest point east of the Mississippi," making it ground zero for East Coast weather extremes. It recorded a temperature of negative 34 degrees in January 1985, according to NOAA. And it is home to what is considered the state's record 24-hour snowfall: A whopping 36 inches in 1993, according to WNCmagazine.com.