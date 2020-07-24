Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL NOON EDT. * AT 901 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED A LONG DURATION OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN DUE TO SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, KERNERSVILLE, CLEMMONS, BERMUDA RUN, HUNTSVILLE, MCLEANSVILLE, LEWISVILLE AND SUMMERFIELD.