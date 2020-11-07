Gerrymandering reform advocates cautiously optimistic, despite GOP keeping control in N.C.

It was the most transparent redistricting process in North Carolina history. Phillips said he hopes Republicans not only use that same process next year, even without a court order, but build on it.

"It's not perfect, but it's better than what we had," he said.

And it's not just outside groups like Common Cause advocating for change. Over the last several years, Democratic lawmakers — plus a few Republicans — have sponsored numerous redistricting reform bills at the state legislature.

One of those reform bills in 2019 was so popular that more than half of the members of the N.C. House signed on as co-sponsors, virtually guaranteeing it would pass at least one chamber. However, it did not, since GOP leaders never allowed it to come up for a vote.

That redistricting reform bill, stuck in committee purgatory, was HB 140 or the FAIR Act. In addition to its broad bipartisan support at the legislature it was also backed by the group North Carolinians for Redistricting Reform, which boasts numerous prominent political insiders from both parties on its board of directors.