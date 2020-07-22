DURHAM — When Durham resident Barbara Dickinson found a snake trapped under a fence, she didn’t try to kill it with a shovel. She went on the neighborhood app Nextdoor and contacted Nick the Snake Guru.
He arrived and easily removed the specimen — a harmless rat snake — from under the fence. The reptile seemed a little lethargic and dehydrated, so he took it home with him to recuperate for a few days.
Nick Massimo is a herpetology student at Arizona State University. But many residents on Nextdoor know him as the Snake Guru or the Durham Snake Guy. Last year, he offered his snake expertise on the neighborhood social-networking site.
“It kind of blew up,” Massimo said. “I got a ton of calls from people.”
Snake encounters appear to be on the rise this year, potentially due to more people completing home improvement projects or spending greater amounts of time outdoors during COVID-19.
WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh says it has treated 73 snake bites from the beginning of the year through the month of June — 50 of which occurred in May and June. That’s up from 48 bites from January through June 2019.
“We do believe that a lot of that is because people are spending more time outdoors,” said Kristin Kelly, a hospital spokeswoman. “And even beyond COVID, just the growth of towns in general are encroaching on areas that typically had more natural space where the snakes were.”
Jeff Beane, a herpetology collections manager at the Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, said any increase in reported snake encounters probably results from changes in human behavior, rather than an increase in the number of snakes.
Beane explained that while some hospital systems like WakeMed report the number of snake bites they treat, that doesn’t necessarily represent a complete picture of snake interactions in the state.
“It’s just really hard to get a lot of data,” he said. “A lot of hospitals historically never kept that data. Some of them still don’t keep it.”
Beane added that homeowners should take precautions when working around their yards or spending time outdoors, including wearing closed toed shoes, not sticking their hands into wood piles and carrying a flashlight at night.
“The more time you spend outside, the more likely you are to see a snake,” he said. “The more time you spend outside being careless, the more likely are you to be bitten by a snake.”
In Durham, Massimo generally gets anywhere from one to seven calls or texts a week — from people asking him to identify a snake or requesting he remove one from a home.
“The majority of snake bites happen when somebody who doesn’t have experience tries to move an animal or kill a snake,” Massimo said.
That’s why he volunteers to relocate them when leaving them isn’t an option.
As a certified Wildlife Damage Control Agent with the state, Massimo is legally allowed to handle venomous snakes. In Durham, those are mainly copperheads who have wandered onto properties. Once captured, he relocates the snakes whenever he can.
“I’m trying to do everything possible that I can to aid the conservation of the species,” he said.
