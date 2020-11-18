'Hardest thing I've done': N.C. elections official blocks mom's ballot after her death

BOLIVIA — A Brunswick County elections director had to ask members of her board to reject her mother’s absentee ballot because she died several weeks before the general election.

Sara Knotts, director of Brunswick County's elections board, made the request last week. Her mother, 62-year-old Anne Ashcraft, submitted her ballot in September, then died of brain cancer on Oct. 11.

The Brunswick County Board of Elections voted unanimously to remove Ashcraft's absentee ballot. North Carolina election law requires voters to be alive on Election Day. This includes voters who cast their ballots by mail or during in-person early voting.

“Hardest thing I’ve done as an elections administrator: present a challenge against the absentee ballot cast by my mom,” Knotts tweeted last week.

On Monday, Knotts revealed that she questioned whether her mother should vote because of her failing health.

“Honestly, when she was voting ... she was under hospice care. So I knew that she may not be alive on Election Day,” she said.

She added that she briefly considered encouraging her mother not to vote to avoid the "red tape” of later removing the ballot. But Knotts knew that voting was important to Ashcraft.