An East Carolina University senior died early Saturday while working as a Highway Patrol intern riding with a trooper who lost control of his car, according to the state Highway Patrol.
Michael Steven Higgins, 22, of Hertford, died in a single-car collision while riding with a trooper who was attempting to stop a suspected impaired driver in Pitt County, according to a news release from the agency.
About 1 a.m. Saturday, Trooper Omar Romero lost control of his vehicle on a curve, traveled off the road and struck a utility pole and two large trees, authorities said.
Higgins died at the scene. He was participating in the internship program while working on a major in criminal justice.
Romero, who has worked for the agency for two years, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release.
"My heart breaks for everyone touched by this extremely tragic situation," Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr., Highway Patrol commander, said in the release.
"Our college interns are a part of the patrol family and we are in mourning as we have lost one of our own beloved members," he said, and expressed condolences to Higgins' family, East Carolina University students and faculty, and to anyone who knew Higgins.
The patrol's Internal Affairs Unit and Reconstruction Unit are completing internal and criminal investigations, which is standard procedure when a trooper is involved in a fatal crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.