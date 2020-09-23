Hikers find scenic mountain trashed along Appalachian Trail in North Carolina

A scenic North Carolina mountain has grown in popularity — and filled with trash.

Photos show tents and garbage littering Max Patch, an area along the famed Appalachian Trail, the U.S. Forest Service said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Hikers found the location filled with discarded drink containers, cigarette butts and bedding last weekend.

"Before it was said and done, we picked up five bags of garbage, along with four pillows, three blankets and one red wagon," hiker Benny Braden said.

Max Patch is a 4,629-foot grassy mountaintop that has vistas of Mount Mitchell to the east and the Great Smoky Mountains to the southwest.

The Max Patch trailhead is in the Pisgah National Forest, roughly 40 miles west of Asheville and bordering Tennessee. The Appalachian Trail crosses the area on its 2,190-mile path from Georgia to Maine.

The Max Patch site could be a pristine place — were it not for the trash and, well, other things.

"I wouldn't want to go walking around there at night and have to dodge all the poop," said Morgan Sommerville, southeast regional director for the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.