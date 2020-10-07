How are Americans responding to Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis? Here's what polls show.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found about 60% somewhat or strongly agree the presidential debates should be postponed until the president is cleared of the virus and 67% agreed both campaigns should stop holding in-person rallies.

Trump has expressed an eagerness to get back on the campaign trail and to participate in the debates, while Biden has said he'll listen to health experts about whether it's safe.

Biden's lead

An analysis from FiveThirtyEight says it's still difficult to measure the impact Trump's diagnosis has on the presidential race. But some polls show Biden's lead expanding following the news.

FiveThirtyEight shows Biden has a 83% chance of winning the election as of Wednesday, while Trump has a 17% chance. Biden's chances are up 3 percentage points compared to Oct. 1 while Trump's are down 3.

A SurveyUSA poll found Biden was leading the race by 8 points after the first presidential debate but before Trump was hospitalized, and Biden was leading by 16 points after the president was taken to Walter Reed -- for an average of a 10 percentage point lead.

The poll of 2,000 voting-age adults was conducted Oct. 1-4. The question of who respondents would vote for has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.