RALEIGH — North Carolinians can't get enough of one hobby during the pandemic, a new report finds.
At-home workouts top the list of residents' internet searches as coronavirus-related restrictions remain in effect statewide, according to findings released in August from Go.Frontier.
People are looking up ways to exercise after gyms across North Carolina were ordered to shut their doors to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
However, people who'd rather have an in-person session can head back to the gym starting Friday. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he is loosening restrictions, including allowing gyms to reopen at 30% capacity. Originally, they were slated to remain closed through at least Sept. 11.
But the governor's earlier order hasn't stopped North Carolina residents from going to fitness centers.
The state Justice Department in June said facilities could reopen to people needing gyms for medical treatment, though Planet Fitness locations that reopened this week said they won't require proof of a medical need, the N&O reported.
And in a recent survey, about 16% of North Carolina residents with gym memberships said they went to fitness centers during the shutdowns. Still, some people report not planning to go back to their exercise facilities.
At-home workouts aren't the only way people are spending time during the pandemic.
Across the country, online searches for video-based entertainment options have been the most popular, results show.
"Streaming movies and TV series graced the red carpet as the nation's favorite pastime," according to the report.
To come up with the results, Go.Frontier analyzed Google Trends for the most-searched activities "since quarantine began," findings show.
"After narrowing it down to the top five Googled hobbies, we compared each one by state to determine which hobby came out on top," the report said.
Go.Frontier says it's an "online authorized reseller of Frontier Communications."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.