How can you celebrate Christmas during a pandemic? Let's count the ways.

If the COVID-19 pandemic has halted your large Christmas gathering, there are still ways to celebrate.

As coronavirus cases rise, health experts recommend people skip holiday travel due to the possibility of spreading the respiratory disease. This year, it's safest to stay home and spend Christmas with people who live with you, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But that doesn't mean your family has to scrap gift exchanges and other seasonal traditions, experts say.

Here are some alternate ways to celebrate.

Online gift giving

For people who want scaled-back festivities, the CDC recommends using the internet to help coordinate gift giving.

To start planning, health experts suggest people avoid crowded stores and instead buy gifts online. Shoppers may want to check if companies can send holiday trinkets directly to their relatives.

After gifts arrive, relatives who don't live in the same household can still see their loved one's reactions.

The CDC suggests families can hold virtual calls to open presents together.

Putting up decorations