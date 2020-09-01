RALEIGH — If you plan to take a road trip or flight for Labor Day, there are factors you may want to consider during the coronavirus pandemic.
Health officials say the best way to stop the spread of the disease is to stay home. But some people may have to leave their communities or may look past the possible risks.
Before leaving the house, you should research to find out how widespread the virus is at your destination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anyone who has a coronavirus infection or who may have been exposed to the virus in the past two weeks shouldn't travel, health officials warn.
What should you pack?
Health experts urge people to bring plenty of hand sanitizer — but don't forget to have it within reach, the CDC says. It can be used instead of soap and water when people are on the go.
Another consideration is disinfectants. Inside the car, travelers should sanitize surfaces that are frequently touched, including steering wheels and door handles, health experts say.
People hitting the road also should use disinfectant wipes to clean surfaces on gas pumps, according to the CDC.
"Making stops along the way for gas, food, or bathroom breaks can put you and your traveling companions in close contact with other people and frequently touched surfaces," officials say.
For overnight trips, the CDC recommends people consider talking to hotels about their disinfecting and face mask protocols.
If you plan to spend time at rest stops, airports or other transportation centers, health experts recommend bringing a mask. The CDC says face coverings should be worn in public, and several airlines require passengers to wear them.
Though the way air is filtered on planes can hamper the virus' spread, "social distancing is difficult on crowded flights, and sitting within 6 feet of others, sometimes for hours, may increase your risk of getting COVID-19," officials say.
In other public areas such as farmers markets and restrooms, doctors recommend trying to visit at off-times to avoid crowds, McClatchy News reported.
Travelers also may want to anticipate shutdowns away from their homes this Labor Day.
"Pack food and water in case restaurants and stores are closed, or if drive-through, take-out, and outdoor-dining options aren't available," the CDC said on its website.
Another tip is to bring enough medicine for the whole trip. If you have to stock up at a pharmacy, officials suggest calling ahead and seeing if there are drive-thru or curbside pickup options to avoid unnecessary contact with people.
In a survey released Monday from WalletHub, 77% of people said they didn't expect U.S. residents to practice social distancing responsibly for Labor Day weekend, McClatchy News reported.
