How safe is your vote in N.C.? Experts say 'trust the system.'

In mid-September, the state board reported that 4.6% of ballots from Black voters were being flagged compared with 1.6% of those from white voters. State election officials had no explanation for the discrepancy.

State officials are in court over a handful of legal challenges to changes in the process to "cure" absentee ballots that contain errors. The changes were part of a September court settlement in a challenge to the absentee process. Though the settlement was approved unanimously, the board's two Republican members later resigned in protest. Their replacements, nominated by the party, were appointed Tuesday by Gov. Roy Cooper.

"We're not comfortable at all with the (state) board of elections making changes to the system and the rules after absentee voting has already started," Whatley said.

Notwithstanding the ongoing litigation, one elections board member from Charlotte said voters can be confident.

"Voters should be confident that their votes will be counted, either by filling out paper ballots or voting on the machines," said Mary Potter Summa, a Republican. "In terms of votes coming in and votes being counted, as a lawyer and as a person who took an oath, I would not certify (the election) unless I felt it was absolutely right."

'Scare tactic'?