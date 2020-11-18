How significant was your vote? Depends on where in N.C. you live.

One of the Democrats' wins was in the 12th, where Rep. Alma Adams went uncontested. That skews the total vote, because many Republicans likely didn't vote in that race, but Cervas said even if they had a candidate their turnout wouldn't change his opinion that the split between the parties should be closer.

In the N.C. House, Republican candidates received 50% of the vote to the Democrats' 49.1%, but unofficial results showed they increased their lead in the chamber from 65 to 69 seats, leaving the Democrats with 51. In the state Senate, Republicans won 50.2% of the vote to the Democrats' 48.5%, but only lost one seat for a 28 to 22 edge.

Redrawing districts

State and federal laws require state lawmakers to redraw districts after the census, which takes place every 10 years.

Republicans who took control of the legislature in 2010, and the Democrats who held it long before, had to follow rules that require congressional districts of equal populations. State districts could vary no more than 5% from the average, a leeway given in part to try to keep counties from being split up.