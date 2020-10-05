In N.C., ballot selfies are not OK

RALEIGH — In an era when people share nearly everything they do on social media, it shouldn't be surprising that some voters are taking photos of their completed absentee ballots and posting them online.

The problem is that it's illegal.

Under state law, it's a crime to "photograph, videotape, or otherwise record the image of a voted official ballot."

The law applies to ballots filled out in a voting booth and those sent in by mail.

The main reason for the law, according to the State Board of Elections, is that a photograph of a completed ballot could be used in a vote-buying scheme.

The photos would also run afoul of a separate section of state law that requires that voted ballots remain confidential.

The State Board of Elections says it has received seven reports of people photographing their ballots, mostly from voters or county boards of elections who saw them posted on social media.

"Voters should not take a picture of their completed ballot, whether they vote in person or by mail," said Karen Brinson Bell, the board's executive director, in a statement. "We respect voters showing their pride in casting a ballot but ask that they do so in another manner."